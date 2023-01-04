.

Uttarkashi receives first snowfall of season lifting spirits of apple growers Published on: 2 hours ago

The higher reaches of the Himalayas in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand received their first snowfall this winter season. This has brought smiles on the faces of apple growers and traders whose business is dependent on the footfall of tourists. The onset of snowfall will provide much needed respite to apple crop. Although Harshil Valley and Gangotri Dham in the state experienced season's second snowfall. Whereas Yamunotri witnessed a thick blanket of snowflakes for the first time this winter. Tourists visiting lower areas of Taknaur and Raithal were jubilant after seeing snowflakes hitting the region. With the onset of snowfall, people were seen putting on warm clothes and most of them preferring to stay indoors.