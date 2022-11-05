.

Uttarakhand Igas festival comes alive at BJP Rajya Sabha MP's residence

Post Deepawali festival, Uttarakhand was soaked in Igas celebrations. The festival was celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni. Several prominent personalities, including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, and BJP spokesperson Satish Lakheda attended the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the Igas festival. PM Modi also sent a letter to Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, appreciating his efforts for organizing Igas ceremony at his Delhi residence.