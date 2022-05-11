.

Several boats were damaged on Tuesday due to strong winds in Uttarakhand's Tehri lake. The engines of many boats submerged in the lake. Boat operators saved four tourists. "Due to strong winds in the lake of Tehri Dam. Several boats started to collide due to which engines of the boats were submerged in the lake," said a member of Shri Ganga Bhagirathi Boat Union.