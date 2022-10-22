.

A video showing some people offering Namaz inside the bogie of a train has gone viral on social media in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers traveling in a sleeper coach of 15273 Satyagraha Express standing at Khadda station in Kushinagar district, were offering Namaz in the passage area of the train coach — while a passenger was asking others not to board the train, till the Namaz was finished. Former BJP MLA Deeplal Bharati shared the video on social media. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the video.