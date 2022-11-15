.

US President Biden walks over to PM Modi to share warm hug at G20 Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a rare gesture for India, US President Joe Biden walks over and shares a warm hug with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15. Minutes before the G20 Summit began, President Biden and PM Modi shared this light moment on the dais. The Indian Prime Minister has given a call from this Summit for a ceasefire in Ukraine conflict and resolve the same through diplomacy.