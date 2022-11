.

US President Biden stumbles while walking upstairs, Widodo saves him Published on: 2 hours ago

US President Joe Biden stumbles at the stairs as Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds him during their visit to a mangrove forest in Bali at G-20 summit 2022. Biden was going to take a tour of a mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of the summit. The US President takes a misstep while walking upstairs. He quickly regains poise by holding Indonesian President walking beside him.