UP youth dies seconds after sneezing in Meerut Published on: 8 hours ago

In a shocking incident, a seemingly healthy young man sneezes and suddenly dies while walking down a lane with his friends in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The friends took him to a nearby medical facility where he was declared brought dead. No case has been registered in connection with the incident. The incident has been captured on CCTV. The reason for his death is yet to be ascertained