UP woman stuck in iron road mesh, authorities cut pipe to free her Published on: 40 minutes ago

A woman was trapped in the safety net above the drains on the street after one of her legs got stuck in it from the knee down in Uttar Pradesh's Farukhabad. Such safety nets usually made up of thick iron rods, are fixed on the open drain outposts by the municipal corporations in the area. The woman, however, got her leg stuck in the broken mesh gap, and could not pull herself out. After trying to rescue her for over 45 minutes, the locals and the officials who reached the site of the accident decided to cut one of the iron pipes of the mesh to free the woman. Executive Officer Ravindra Kumar, who reached the spot with a team of contractors and other experts, said that the gap will soon be fixed. He promised that the people will not have to face such kind of inconvenience in the future. The video of the woman's rescue is doing rounds on social media. ETV Bharat, however, does not confirm the veracity of the visuals.