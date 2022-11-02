.

Massive fire in UP paper mill kills one worker Published on: 2 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A massive fire broke out in a paper mill in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur killing at least one labourer. The fire erupted in Star Paper Mill in Sadar Bazar area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Teams of fire brigade reached the spot an hour after receiving information about the incident. The deceased worker was identified as Bahadur Mandal (58). The mill officials have refused to speak on the incident. The exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained as many other workers are reported missing. The mill belongs to the Goenka Group. Official sources said the fire broke out at around 2 am. Fire and emergency services were able to douse the blaze after around one hour.