.

UP: Patient dragging himself out of Govt hospital, not provided with stretcher Published on: 6 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A patient with a leg injury had to drag himself out of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi as he was allegedly not provided with any stretcher. The incident took place in the Jagdishpur area of Amethi. In a video of the incident, the patient is seen dragging himself out of the Jagdishopur Community Health Centre OPD. After he came out he was carried by his family members out of the hospital premises. However, the hospital authorities claimed that there was no lack of stretchers in the hospital. " There is no shortage of stretchers in the hospital. What can we do if someone does not ask for a stretcher," said Jagdishpur CHC Superintendent Dr Pradeep Tiwari.