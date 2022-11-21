.

UP boy cuts Maha Bahubali Samosa weighing 10 kg in place of birthday cake Published on: 41 minutes ago

If you are a 'samosa lover', this is for you. The Meerut-based Kaushal Sweet Shop made a giant-sized samosa weighing over 10 kg for the birthday party of a member of a Noida-based family. In a departure from routine, birthday boy Sudhir wanted to cut this jumbo samosa in place of birthday cake. The shopkeeper has named it 'Maha Bahubali' samosa. Shubham Kaushal, the owner of the shop claimed, "this is India's largest samosa. This samosa was prepared for a birthday celebration. Its filling includes potatoes, dry fruits, and cottage cheese." Shubham further said, "I always wanted to do something different to get samosa on news headlines. The cost of this samosa is Rs 1,500. He is trying to register this samosa in the Guinness Book. It took around 6 hours to prepare this jumbo samosa, the outer layer of which alone weighs around four kg. "Anyone who will finish this ten kg samosa in 51 minutes, will be given a cash prize of Rs 71,000," Shubham challenges.