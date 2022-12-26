.

CM Yogi carries Guru Granth Sahib on head to mark Veer Bal Diwas Published on: 4 hours ago

It was on the day of the Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'. Today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has observed 'Veer Bal Diwas' here in Lucknow and paid obeisance to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh Ji, who laid down their lives for defending their faith. On this occasion, CM Yogi carried the Holy Book (Guru Grant Saheb) on his head at the programme, which was organised at his official residence in Lucknow.