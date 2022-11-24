.

UP CM addresses public during roadshow in Surat Published on: 3 hours ago

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Surat to campaign for the BJP in the Assembly elections. A roadshow was organised in the Varachha Assembly seat, which was dominated by the Patidar community. The roadshow was launched after offering prayers to Goddess Umiya. During the roadshow, Yogi addressed the public and appealed to them to vote for BJP. The people, who came to the roadshow, also raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. This was CM Yogi's third visit to the state this week. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conducted a road show in the Varachha to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party.