University students celebrate birthday of stray dog Khandu in Pune Published on: 39 minutes ago

Savitribai Phule Pune University students have a favorite stray dog ​​named Khandu. His birthday was celebrated on May 26 by university students by cutting a cake and setting off firecrackers. Students had started Khandu's account on Instagram and posted various videos on it. The account is to convey the message that stray dogs should be loved. The videos of his birthday celebrations went viral and it has triggered a topic of discussion on social media.