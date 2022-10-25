.

Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiyar's folk song leaves minister spellbound

Padmashree Anwar Khan Manganiyar, famous for singing Ram Katha, reached Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's residence in Rajasthan on Monday to extend greetings for Deepawali and presented a special folk song based on the birth of Hindu deities Ram and Sita. Anwar Khan is originally from Marwar and is known for singing Marwari and Sufi songs. He was honoured with Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution to Indian classical music. He has trained hundreds of artists and performed in more than 55 countries. The Hindi film industry is also indebted to him for his soulful songs, the most prominent one being Jagjit Singh's album 'Padharo Mhare Desh'. Anwar has also sung for famous music composer AR Rahman.