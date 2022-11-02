.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes selfie with women in rural Himachal Published on: 2 hours ago

A video of Union Minister Anurag Thakur taking selfies with some rural women has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be of Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur. In the video, some women are seen stopping the vehicle of Union Minister Thakur, who had arrived there to campaign in favour of BJP candidate Ranjit Singh. The rural women were trying to take a selfie with Minister Thakur with their mobile phones in their hands. On this, Anurag Thakur himself asked the rural women for phones and got out of the car to take a selfie with them.