One dead in freak JCB tyre burst accident
Published on: 2 hours ago
A man was killed when a tyre exploded while air was being filled in it at a shop near Harihara in Davangere district in Karnataka. The incident occurred on July 3 and was captured on a CCTV camera. The video footage shows a worker filling air in the huge tyre of a JCB which was kept in a tractor-trailer. Suddenly the tyre of the tractor burst. The worker was blown away in the explosion as he fell to the ground. He eventually died in the hospital while receiving treatment.
