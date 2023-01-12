A restaurant called Santhan was robbed and a total of Rs 4,000 were stolen in the Sevur village near Arani in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai district. The incident took place on January 10 at night, when two women miscreants, dressed in coats and masks entered the restaurant through the roof.

They took away the cash kept on the counter. The incident has been recorded on the CCTV camera. The video of the incident shows the duo stealing money from the counter at the restaurant. When the owner opened the restaurant the next morning, he found that the cash was missing.

Later, he lodged a police complaint. The police examined the CCTV footage and it was found that two women wearing masks stole in the middle of the night. Subsequently, the Arani police are actively searching for the two female culprits using the restaurant's CCTV footage.

Earlier, the two thieves entered a jewelry store, at midnight and stole diamonds worth Rs 90 lakhs and Rs 3 lakh in cash before leaving the store in Rajasthan's Jaipur. CCTV cameras inside the shop, located in the city's Mount Road area, show the duo making their way into the shop at around 2 am on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

The footage shows one of the thieves checking out for any obstacles while carrying what looks like a lock-picking instrument, before noticing the CCTV camera and turning it upwards to avoid being detected.