Two tourists stranded in Odisha's Nagavali river rescued Published on: 9 minutes ago

Two tourists were stranded on a rock in the middle of the Nagavali river in Odisha's Rayagada district due to the rise water level. The tourists were later rescued by the fire services personnel. Initially, the level of the river water was very low due to which, the two tourists went into the middle of the river and climbed the rock. However, due to incessant rainfall in the state, the level of the water rose rapidly, thereby stranding the tourists. Fortunately, the rescue team rushed to the spot and managed to rescue them on time.