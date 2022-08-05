.

Dombivli: Two shopkeepers come to blows over a statue, incident caught on CCTV

Two neighboring shopkeepers Rajendra Shelar and Devraj Patel had a fight over a statue on Tuesday around 2 pm. Rajendra Shelar owns a clothes store at Nehru Cross Phadke Road, Dombivli East. Accused Devraj Patel was deliberately creating trouble by placing a statue in front of Shelar's shop. Shelar had in the past made repeated requests to remove the statue, but Devraj was adamant, leading to a verbal spat between the two. But it didn't stop there, enraged Devraj, along with his sons Mayur and Pritesh beat Rajendra Shelar, Suvarna, and Mehuni Anjana with umbrellas. All three have suffered injuries in the incident. Devraj had also destroyed Shelar's goods in the shop. All this was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the shop. A case was registered against shopkeeper Devraj Patel Dubaria in the Ramanagar police station. However, no arrests have been made so far.