Haridwar: Fire trick turns ugly during Muharram procession preparation Published on: 2 hours ago

Haridwar: During the preparations for the procession before Muharram, two youths got burnt while performing tricks in the Kotwali Ranipur area on Sunday night. In the procession, a young man had put petrol in his mouth and was blowing it in the air. Accidentally, his mouth caught fire and at the same time, the petrol blown from his mouth hit another youth. Both of the men tried diffusing the fire and ran towards the crowd, resulting in a stampede. The two injured men were admitted to a hospital.