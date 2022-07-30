.

Uttarakhand: Landslide in Pithoragarh destroys two houses

Pithoragarh: Heavy rains on Friday in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district triggered a landslide in which two houses were fully demolished. Boulders and debris came rolling down the mountain in Dharchula Malli Bazar of Pithoragarh. Fortunately, people had already vacated the house, sensing danger. Police and local administration are assessing the situation and assisting people in shifting to safer places. Reportedly, police administration has identified 14 houses that are in the risk zone as neighbouring houses have also suffered damages.