A heartbreaking incident of a pregnant woman who lost her twins due to the lack of road connectivity has come to light. The woman had to cover 3 kilometres in a sedan chair (doli) to reach the nearest healthcare centre. While the 75th Independence day of the country was being celebrated everywhere with enthusiasm, Vandana Budhar of Markadwadi in the remote Botoshi village panchayat of Mokhada in Palghar district had to deal with the loss of her twins. Vandana was pregnant with two twins but due to the lack of transport facility, she could not make it in time, and her twins could not be saved. Even after 75 years of Independence, tribals do not have access to basic facilities such as roads, electricity, water and health in the remote Mokhada taluka of Palghar district.