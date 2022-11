.

TRS MLA Krishna M Reddy seen holding collar of Govt Servant Published on: 3 hours ago

TRS Gadwal MLA Krishna M Reddy seen holding collar of a person publicly. Later he has been identified as regional co-coordinator of Govt Gurukula schools. The MLA got furious on late invitation to program as school was inaugurated by Zila Parishad Chairman before his arrival.