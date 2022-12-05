.

With Gujarat voting in its second phase of Assembly elections on Monday, a troupe of saffron-clad saints of the Swaminarayan temple in Atladra in Vadodara voted today. The saints reached the polling station together to cast the votes. Saints including Gyanvatsal Swami from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) appealed to the people to cast their votes and practice their rights. The second phase of polling is spread across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat amid tight security arrangements on Monday.