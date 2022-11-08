.

Tripura shop owner assaults employee for asking salary Published on: 40 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a viral video, a man assaulted his employee after he reportedly asked to clear the pending salary. The incident took place inside a clothing showroom in Tripura's Agartala on Sunday. The video shows the owner slapping and hitting the employee with an iron rod. Soon after the video surfaced, the Bharatiya Janata Janajati Morcha (BJJM), the tribal wing of the ruling BJP strongly condemned the incident. The employee filed a case against the owner at the West Agartala police station on Monday.