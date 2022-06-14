.

Traffic cop suspended after video of him kicking drunk man goes viral Published on: 32 minutes ago

A video clip of a man being allegedly thrashed by a traffic police head constable in Andhra Pradesh went viral on social media on Sunday. While the police initially tried to justify the cop’s action, he was later put under suspension, pending an inquiry. Tirupati DSP traffic Katam Raju said, “On Sunday, a drunk person was arguing with a driver of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation who was commuting via the RC Puram road. The drunk person was arguing with the driver for not allowing the former to enter the bus. He was creating a nuisance leading to disturbance in the smooth flow of traffic. The traffic constable who was working on the junction tried to defuse the matter. However, the drunk person used filthy language and shouted at the traffic constable,” he said. The police, however, later said, “As per the viral video, prima facie, it looks like the traffic cop manhandled him. We are looking into the matter. We have suspended the traffic cop at the moment.”