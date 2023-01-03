.

Traffic constable saves crow caught in string of kite Published on: 1 hours ago

A video of a traffic constable climbing a pole to save a crow caught in the string of a kite has gone viral on social media. The incident took place near the entrance of Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Sunday. Head constable Suresh was appreciated by the public and senior officials for his gesture. Suresh, head constable of Rajajinagar traffic police station, who was on duty, noticed that a crow was floundering, caught in the string of the kite. He saved its life by climbing to a pole immediately. Local MLA S Suresh Kumar honoured Suresh for his noble gesture.