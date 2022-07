.

A rare golden turtle was seen on the banks of the River Gahirmatha under the Mahakalapada block in the Kendrapara district when it was caught in a fisherman's net. Locals were excited to encounter the rare species and made a video of it. Fisherman Chandrakant Sethi of Ratanpur village immediately informed the Jambu Forest Department officials and the department freed the turtle into the river.