Tourists amaze to spot tiger enjoying sunlight in Rajaji Tiger Reserve Published on: 6 hours ago

After a male tiger and a female tigress were brought to Rajaji Tiger Reserve from Corbett. Tourists, who are visiting the Tiger Reserve, have been spotting the tigers. A video recorded by a tourist is making rounds on the internet where a tiger is seen on the branch of a tree and enjoying the sunlight. The tourists were amused to spot the tiger during a tiger safari here.