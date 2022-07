.

Rare tornado spotted in Madhya Pradesh Published on: 4 hours ago

A tornado, a rare development in India, uprooted trees and damaged fields in Shajapur on Thursday. Locals captured the visuals of a huge tornado swirling in the sky. People witnessed nature's fury as they shot videos near Siddha Veer Hanuman temple in Bolai village. The scary tornado uprooted trees and damaged crops. Meteorological Dept has not confirmed anything about the hazardous incident