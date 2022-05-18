.

TN: Class 12 student writes exam lying on a stretcher Published on: 1 hours ago

The video to showcase a student's eagerness to write the exam has gone viral. Class 12 student from Pettai in Tirunelveli named Azharuddin met with an accident before his exam. Thereafter, he was admitted to Palayamkottai government hospital where he had undergone surgery. Today, he had to write his Maths exam. Hence, he requested the teacher-in-charge and came to the exam hall by ambulance. Lying on a stretcher with a bandage on his leg, Azharuddin wrote his exam.