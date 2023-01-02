.

TN: Elephant charges at vehicle, driver jumps off to save his life

A tusker was seen roaming the streets of Gudalur and charged at a vehicle, which came it's way. A video of the act, which is from January 1 went viral on social media. As the elephant rushed towards a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, the driver and another person jump off the vehicle and fled. However, the third person was not able to get out of the vehicle and remained seated. The elephant charged the vehicle couple of times and then headed further.