Thanjavur(TN): A newly-constructed bathing facility was inaugurated for the 55-year-old female elephant Mangalam at the Kumbakonam Athi Kumbeshvarar temple in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday. The swimming pool with a ramp facility was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.8.40 lakh. Before taking the elephant into the bathing pond, Puja was performed amid chanting of Vedic hymns. Several devotees, including office-bearers of the temple management committee, political leaders, and others graced the occasion. The pachyderm was offered apples and other fruits.

After performing the Aarti of Lord Ganesh, the Minister of Hindu religious endowment department, PK Sekerbabu, formally inaugurated the facility after the completion of the rituals. Before taking the elephant to the pond, various types of fruits were offered to the worshipped animal. Guests and participants also showered flowers on the elephant. Then mahouts took it to the bathing pool which was beautifully decked up.

Amid the beating of drums and chanting of mantras, the new facility was thrown open for the elephant Mangalam at the Kumbakonam Athi Kumbeshvarar temple. The new bathing facility for the temple elephant has a height of eight feet as well as a width of 29 feet. Previously, during the lockdown in June 2021, a bathing facility was opened for the 19-year-old elephant at Jambukeswarar temple in the Tiruvanaikoil area of Tamil Nadu. The bathing pond with ramp facility was constructed in an area spread to nearly two acres of land on the temple premises. The facility was a few yards away from the elephant shelter.