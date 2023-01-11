.

T4 spotted walking with her cubs for first time at Pench Tiger Reserve in MP

T4, a 12-year-old tigress in Madhya Pradesh' Pench Tiger Reserve, was spotted along with her four new born cubs during a safari recently. She gave birth to the four cubs about two months ago. It was for the first that T4 was spotted along with cubs during a safari, officials said. The tally of the T4's offspring has now gone up to 20 with the latest addition. T4, also known as Patdev, was born in 2010 and is the daughter of supermom ‘Collarwali’, who gave birth to 29 cubs over a span of 11 years. During a safari recently tigress T4 along with her four cubs was spotted, according to the Reserve's deputy director Rajneesh Singh said. The cubs were seen following Patdev down the forest path in the reserve. The four cubs appeared to be around two months old. It was a feast for eyes for the tourists to see 4 little cubs with the tigress. The videos of the tigress and her little cubs taken by the tourists are being circulated widely on the internet. T4 has so far given birth to 20 cubs in five litters since 2014. T4's mother Collarwali gave birth to 29 cubs in eight litters between 2008 and 2018. Collarwali died at the age of 17 in June last year. Tigress T4 had given birth to four cubs for the first time in 2014 but two of them later died. In the 2018 tiger census, Madhya Pradesh was at the top position by having over 526 felines, two more than Karnataka's 524. MP has got many tiger reserves which include Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Sanjay Dubri. Uttarakhand stood in third position with 442 big cats. As per the latest census report, the estimated count of tigers in India had increased from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2018.