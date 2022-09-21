.

Kodagu (Karnataka): A tiger that had killed 5 cows in the Kodagu district of Karnataka was trapped and rescued on Wednesday. The big cat had attacked five cows in the Siddapura area of the district. The forest department officials were finally able to track the animal. It was found roaming and hiding in the massive coffee plantation. Its footprints were found around noon on Tuesday. On Wednesday, with the help of elephants, the tiger was finally trapped and anaesthetized at Maldare. With this, the people of Kodagu heaved a sigh of relief.