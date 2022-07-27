.

Tiger and man come face-to-face at 40 ft distance in K'taka Published on: 2 hours ago

Chamarajanagara (Karnataka): The incident in which the tiger and the forest department personnel looked at each other at a distance of only 40 feet took place in a forest lake near Belthur village near Kongalli Hill on the Chamarajanagar border. The tiger was resting on one side of the lake while the forest personnel stood staring at it on the other side. The tiger looked at him for a while and then left. This was a rare face-off that was captured on mobile.