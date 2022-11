.

Watch: Tiger hunts wild boar in Dammanakatte forest Published on: 1 hours ago

In an interaction between a tiger and a wild boar, establishing the rule of survival of the fittest, a tiger entraps a wild boar with its jaws after chasing it for a long time. The tourists captured this scene on their mobiles in the Dammanakatte forest zone of HD Kote. The video clip shows the boar struggling to break free from the tiger's clutches. The video is being widely circulated on social media.