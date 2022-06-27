.

Three youths plunge into River Ganga to save drowning youth Published on: 19 minutes ago

A drunkard youth who jumped off the Municipal Corporation bridge into the River Ganga was rescued by three youths in Roorkee, Uttarakhand on Sunday. The youths informed that the drunkard was sitting on the bridge when he jumped off in the river with the fast-flowing stream. Seeing him drowning, they plunged into the river to save him. As soon as the information was received, the police also reached the spot. The inebriated young man could not even spell out his name and address. Meanwhile, people are lauding the youths for risking their lives to save one.