Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): Nearly 10 days after three snow leopards were spotted roaming on the streets of the Manali-Leh Highway in the Lahaul and Spiti district, an adult snow leopard and two cubs were spotted in the hills of Billing village of Lahaul valley on Thursday. This rare sight was captured by a local youth Dipendra Othagawa.

Zilla Parishad member of Keylong Kunga said, "The sighting of snow leopards has become common here, which indicates an increase in the number of these elusive animals. Lahaul Spiti is considered to be the habitat of snow leopards. Tourists also come here anticipating a glimpse of the endangered big cat."

"Once considered the shyest creature, snow leopards are being spotted more easily in the Lahaul Valley. The locals have come forward to protect the endangered species. Apart from snow leopards, the Mahila Mandal has also banned the hunting of ibex- a species of wild goats found here," Kunga added.

The Forest Department of Himachal Pradesh is spending crores of rupees on the protection of the endangered species here. The department has put up several restrictions on the hunting of animals like snow leopards, ibex, and blue sheep in the valley, which is contributing to an increase in their numbers. Forest officials say, "As the valley was covered in a thick blanket of snow, the big cats descend from higher regions in search of prey. The snow leopards have adapted themselves to the Spiti Valley, and the environment here is also considered to be favourable for them. This is the reason the animal is being sighted very frequently here."