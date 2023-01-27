A video of Snow Leopards roaming on the streets of the Manali-Leh Highway in Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh came to light. Sonam Jangpo, a resident of Keylong, captured the visuals of the Leopards when he was returning from Manali. In the video, three Leopard cubs were seen running in the middle of the road near the Mulling bridge.

Sonam said, "I was returning from Manali to Keylong in a taxi at night. Suddenly three Leopard cubs came in front of the car and I captured a video of them. As the car's light fell on the cubs, they started running on the road and after some time they disappeared into the darkness." He further said that it is not the first time, Snow Leopards are often seen between Mulling bridge and Chhurpuk petrol pump."

Similarly, the environment of Lahaul Valley is proving to be the best refuge for Snow Leopards. Even before this, Snow Leopard cubs and Snow Leopards have been captured on camera by the local people in Spiti Valley. According to sources, Snow Leopards have been found roaming in about 23 thousand square km in Himachal, which includes Dhauladhar, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti.

Earlier, a Leopard was spotted roaming the streets of Jwala Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The visuals of the Leopard strolling in a colony of TP Nagar were captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. Local people immediately informed the police and forest department officials. The District Forest Officer on receiving the information dispatched a team to catch the leopard.