Three men rob Fortuner at gunpoint near Delhi Cantt Published on: 1 hours ago

A 35-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his SUV by three persons at gunpoint in southwest Delhi's Cantonment area, police said on Sunday. Early Saturday morning, Delhi Cantt police station received information regarding carjacking from NH-8, near Jharera Village. The complainant, Rahul of Meerut district in UP, said 3 unknown persons came on a motorcycle and robbed his white Toyota Fortuner car from him at gunpoint, a senior police officer said. A case was registered in Delhi Cantt police station and investigation is on. CCTV footage of the incident shows the driver parking his white Fortuner car near the spot where three persons came on a motorcycle. When the SUV owner Rahul comes out of the vehicle, a man wearing red upper takes out a pistol from his pocket and threatens him. Two other gun-wielding accused also came and all three escaped from the spot along with the car.