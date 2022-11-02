.

Thiruvananthapuram airport closed for five hrs for Alpasi Arattu procession Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Alpasi Arattu festival of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram concluded with much fanfare on Tuesday night. The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport announced the suspension of flight services for five hours due to the procession. The airport suspends its operations twice every year to enable the age-old practice. The procession passes through the main runway of the airport. The idols are taken to the sea for a ceremonious bath at Shangumugham beach and are taken back through the same route to the temple. This practice has been continuing since its inception in 1932.