Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): A CCTV video of a theft inside a temple has surfaced in which two thieves can be seen stealing ornaments from the idols of the deity and cash from the donation box kept inside the temple. The incident is from Maa Kali Mahadev Ji Akshay Temple in Tirwa police station area of Kannauj district and is said to be off Monday.

In the CCTV footage, both the thieves with covered faces enter the temple's sanctum sanctorum and first bow their heads with folded hands before the deity in an apologizing manner for the sin they are about to commit. After that, they steal the deity's ornaments and cash from the donation box and fled the spot.

The thieves entered the temple by breaking the lock of the temple's gate. The incident came to light when the caretaker of the temple, Ajay Chaturvedi, saw the gate open the next day of the incident. After this Ajay filed a written complaint at the local police station.

As per Ajay's complaint thieves away four gold rings, one silver girdle, one gold artificial necklace and 1,000 cash kept in the donation box. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe. Police are trying to identify the accused on the basis of recovered CCTV footage.