Thief apologizes to God before stealing money from a temple in Jabalpur Published on: 1 hours ago

Surprising visuals of a thief asking God for forgiveness before stealing in the temple have surfaced on social media. In the CCTV recordings of Mata Mahalakshmi temple of Jabalpur's Patan village, the thief is seen bowing his head to Goddess with folded hands and apologising for her mistake before committing it and then escaping by stealing three donation boxes from the temple on Friday. According to the Police, the thief stole two temple bells and utensils along with three donation boxes. The police are probing the robbery using the viral CCTV footage.