There is growing strategic convergence between India-US: Antony Blinken Published on: 57 minutes ago

Washington DC: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 27 said that there is a growing strategic convergence between India and United States and further added that the US is now investing to be India’s partner. “Russia for India was out of necessity, a partner of choice when we were not in a position to be a partner. Now we are investing in that effort. There is a growing strategic convergence between US and India and of course, China is a big part of that,” he said. ANI