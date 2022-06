.

Leopard rescued from a well in Theni Published on: 1 hours ago

A leopard was rescued from a well in the Valayathupatti village near the Theni district of Tamil Nadu. The locals informed the forest department after the locals heard the animal's roar from the well. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service Department reached the spot and after three hours of rescue efforts, the leopard rushed back to the forests.