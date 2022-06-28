.

Injured constable writhing in pain dies; fellow cops shoot video Published on: 23 minutes ago

Dehradun: An off-duty police constable died in an accident in Dehradun while other cops were busy clicking videos of him writhing on the ground in pain. The incident took place on Sunday night when Rakesh Rathore was badly injured after he met with an accident while riding his bike. Rakesh was heading to his home in Dehradun from Haridwar when the bike hit a divider leaving Rakesh severely injured. Soon police personnel reached the spot and called for an ambulance. The police officials did not help the injured but made videos while he was suffering and pleading for help. Eventually, Rakesh was taken to the hospital in the ambulance where he was declared brought dead. This video of him writhing in pain has gone viral on social media. Dehradun SSP has ordered SP City to investigate the incident.