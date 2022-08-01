.

Thal-Munsiyari road closed due to landslide in Pithoragarh

The Thal-Munsiyari road of Pittoragarh was blocked as a huge chunk of debris from the mountain fell off on the road near Hardia. Roads are being closed at various places due to landslides resulting from incessant rain in the mountains. It has been raining heavily in Pithoragarh district for the last two days. Fortunately, no causualties have been reported so far and the administration is monitoring the situation. The Jankichatti walkway connecting Yamunotri Dham has also been closed near Bhaneli Gad. The entire road has been washed away due to debris from the landslide. Because of the closure of the route, pilgrims going to Yamunotri Dham are following an alternate route.