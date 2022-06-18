.

Agnipath scheme: Protests during funeral procession of man killed in Hyderabad

The funeral procession of Rakesh, the youth killed in Friday's police firing at Secunderabad railway station was underway in Telangana's Warangal district amid shutdown and protest. Hundreds of people were participating in the procession which began from MGM Hospital in Warangal to Narsampet. There was mild tension en route to Pocham Maidan area of Warangal when some protesters attacked the BSNL office and damaged window panes. Raising slogans against the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they set afire the office board and banners. Police swung into action to control the situation and dispersed the protesters. Rakesh, an army job aspirant, was one of the youths protesting at Secunderabad station on Friday against the Central government's army recruitment scheme Agnipath.